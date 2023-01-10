Contrasting Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II N/A -10.02% 0.52% Emerald 39.36% -146.33% 12.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $3.73 million N/A N/A Emerald $145.50 million 1.63 -$78.10 million $0.09 39.00

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

