Head-To-Head Survey: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Chartered and First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.45 $2.32 billion N/A N/A First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.04 $43.09 million $1.99 9.14

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Standard Chartered and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 2 1 0 2.33 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.04%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Standard Chartered on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

