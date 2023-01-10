Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.44 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of PDS opened at $77.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.3% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

