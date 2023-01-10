Chart Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

GTLS opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.48. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

