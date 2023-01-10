William Blair Weighs in on UniFirst Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:UNF opened at $201.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.71. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,209 shares of company stock valued at $782,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

