Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Decreased by Analyst

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for XPO’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPO. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on XPO to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.