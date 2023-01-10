Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Increased by Analyst

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kaltura in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kaltura’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 41.59% and a negative return on equity of 101.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

