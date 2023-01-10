FY2023 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

