FY2023 EPS Estimates for B&M European Value Retail S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.79) to GBX 485 ($5.91) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 415 ($5.06) to GBX 460 ($5.60) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.6 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $21.65 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

