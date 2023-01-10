Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $545.89 million for the quarter.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

