Atb Cap Markets Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.40.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$103.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.43. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$47.13 and a 12-month high of C$116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.80 million.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

