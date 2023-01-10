Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Hologic Stock Up 2.5 %

Hologic stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,258,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

