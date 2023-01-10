Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$175.00 price target (up previously from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.40.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE:PD opened at C$103.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$47.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.76.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$429.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.80 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

