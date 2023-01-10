Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $68.57

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $72.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $302.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

