Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $51.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.