Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Price Target at $34.75

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $33.83 on Friday. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,737.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,742,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,896,000 after purchasing an additional 497,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

