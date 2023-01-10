Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $37.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.57. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

