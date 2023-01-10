SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on A. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:A opened at $147.47 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.