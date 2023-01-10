Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Lowered by William Blair

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Stock Up 4.1 %

Neogen stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Neogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

