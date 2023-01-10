DA Davidson Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Shares of HELE opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,949,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,928,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.