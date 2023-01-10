Analysts Offer Predictions for Vera Bradley, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vera Bradley in a report issued on Friday, January 6th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.69. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 636,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.