Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Delta Apparel, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Apparel in a research note issued on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 344,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

