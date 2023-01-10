Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.12.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $147.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average of $157.42. The company has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 525.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $239.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,486 shares of company stock worth $26,203,499. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

