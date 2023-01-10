Brokers Set Expectations for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.44.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $79.48 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

