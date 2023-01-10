Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of -0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after buying an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 328,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

