National Bank Financial Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Increases Dividend
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
