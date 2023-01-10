National Bank Financial Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

