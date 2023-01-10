FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kerry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kerry Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €125.00 ($134.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $134.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.