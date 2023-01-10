KeyCorp Comments on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $10.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $177.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

