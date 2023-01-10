H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$213.71 million for the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
