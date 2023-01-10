CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 14.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

