FY2024 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Reduced by Small Cap Consu

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Express has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Towle & Co increased its position in Express by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Express by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

