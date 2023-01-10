Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$252.03 million during the quarter.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

