Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$252.03 million during the quarter.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
See Also
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.