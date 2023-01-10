Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.26. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

