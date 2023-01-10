NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.53 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%.

NovoCure Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

NVCR stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,566,350 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure



NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

