Heartland Express, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Heartland Express in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Heartland Express’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%.

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

