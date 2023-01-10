Legend Biotech Co. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.