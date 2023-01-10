Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Edap Tms S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edap Tms in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $11.33 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $409.52 million, a PE ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $671,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $185,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

