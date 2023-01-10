KeyCorp Comments on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

ANGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

