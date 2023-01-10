Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$4.80

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE CHR opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.20 million and a PE ratio of 367.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.95. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.54.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

