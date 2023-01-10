Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. Infinera has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.