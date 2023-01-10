Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $14.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 117.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.