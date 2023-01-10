Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 682

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 682 ($8.31).

HSBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.38) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.50) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.83) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($233,576.69).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 563.20 ($6.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £112.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,173.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 507.98. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 569.85 ($6.94).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

