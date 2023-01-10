SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $18.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Trading Up 1.3 %

SLM stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

