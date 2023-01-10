Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

