Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price at C$2.32

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMMC shares. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$182,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,404,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,120,538.13. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$182,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,404,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,120,538.13. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,601.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 12.0 %

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

CMMC opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

