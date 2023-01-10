Head to Head Survey: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 6 5 2 0 1.69 IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus price target of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 120.99%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,004.42%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

This table compares Canopy Growth and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -621.80% -30.28% -17.73% IM Cannabis -203.34% -28.22% -18.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.80 -$241.08 million ($5.83) -0.41 IM Cannabis $43.32 million 0.22 -$14.17 million ($19.10) -0.07

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats IM Cannabis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.