Financial Contrast: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) vs. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.01%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.95%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 1.19 -$11.81 million ($1.50) -8.19 Beyond Air $870,000.00 204.22 -$43.18 million ($1.79) -3.32

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -12.78% -12.70% -6.22% Beyond Air N/A -49.62% -40.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

