Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $114.84 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

