Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

