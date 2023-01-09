iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

